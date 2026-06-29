ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for June 28, 2026: Staying cooler than average to start week

Temperatures will remain below average to start the week, but slowly work their way back up just in time for the holiday!

Surprise, surprise — the coast and valleys start the morning with cloudy skies and patchy fog, respectively. Once that clears out there will be plenty of sun shining down.

Daytime highs will range in the low-to-mid 70s on the coast and are expected to be just a couple degrees warmer inland. That means the coast will be slightly below average, while the inland valleys are about 10-15 degrees cooler than normal.

The mountains and deserts are in a similar boat as the valleys. However, they also have strong westerly winds in the forecast each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.

Our temperatures will increase as the week goes on, bringing everyone right around normal — give or take a few degrees — by the 4th of July!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 68-75°

Deserts: 89-96°

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