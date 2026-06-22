ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for June 21, 2026: Warming up through Wednesday

Happy Father's Day! To show my appreciation for all dads in San Diego County, I spoke with Mother Nature and we decided to bring you some warmer temperatures through the first half of next week.

How fitting for the official start to summer!

Sunday will be the coolest day of the next several, with a major heat risk headed for the deserts, and a more moderate one coming to the mountains and valleys.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly in the low-to-upper 80s in the valleys and mountains, with some places potentially hitting 90 degrees.

The deserts will be at 110+ degrees both of those days.

A shallower marine layer during that stretch will be mostly confined to the coast. Still, the coast and valleys should see cloudy mornings and patchy fog to start each day.

An influx of mid-level moisture will drift into the county and could also bring a few stray showers and storms to the mountains on Wednesday.

The marine layer will deepen and cooler weather will follow through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop about 5-20 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday, with the lower end of the range found on the coast and the higher end in the mountains.

Oh, and that Beach Hazards Statement that's been sticking around for several days now? It will expire at 11 p.m. tonight (Father's Day).

However, it might not stay away for long — a south swell will increase again for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 81-88°

Deserts: 101-107°

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