ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for June 20, 2026: Pleasant day ahead for a dad celebration!

Get those grills ready for a Father's Day BBQ -- we have beautiful sunny skies and temperatures at-or-below average on Sunday!

One the coast gets past a cloudy start to the day, and the inland valleys escape patchy morning fog, they will enjoy plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures on the coast will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s, while the inland valleys will be scattered in the low-to-upper 70s.

That puts those areas anywhere from 2 to 8 degrees cooler than Saturday's highs.

The Elevated Surf will still be in effect through Sunday evening, with waves of 3-5 feet, sets to 6' and strong rip currents.

The morning coastal cloud and inland fog trend will continue through Tuesday with an extensive marine layer persisting.

However, a high pressure pattern moves in, diminishing that marine layer and bringing warmer temperatures.

A moderate heat risk will hit the region, especially in the inland valleys, mountains and deserts through Thursday.

And influx of mid-level moisture will also arrive late Tuesday, bringing with it slight chances for showers in and west of the mountains Wednesday.

That's also when a south swell increases again, so I would not be surprised if another Beach Hazards Statement hits the coast Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope everyone has a fantastic Father's Day!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 75-83°

Deserts: 98-105°

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