ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for June 14, 2026: Warmth continues to start week

Temperatures stay steady to start the week before a slight dip in those daytime highs into next weekend.

As has been the case recently, the coast and inland communities will begin the day with patchy fog.

The coast will see clouds sticking around into the late morning/early afternoon as well, to go along with those slightly muggy conditions.

The rest of the region is dry and perfectly sunny all day long. The coast will follow suit once the clouds clear out.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s on the coast, which is five degrees warmer than normal.

Inland areas will see daytime highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, which is right around average.

Meantime, the mountains and deserts will be about 5-10 degrees above average.

By the time Thursday rolls around, everyone will be back to average and hang there through the weekend.

The coast will also see the Beach Hazards Statement for one more day, expiring Monday evening, bringing with it waves between 3-6 feet, sets of 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-81°

Inland: 79-87°

Mountains: 83-91°

Deserts: 105-111°

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