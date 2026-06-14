ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for June 13, 2026: Staying warm and dry

A warm and dry Saturday sets the stage for the coming days, with only minor cooling coming through the tail end of next week.

That means the fire threat will remain elevated, with low relative humidity and temperatures above average.

The coast and inland valleys will start on a foggy note each morning through Tuesday, but then will join the rest of the region with sunny skies.

Temperatures on the coast will range in the low 70s to low 80s on Sunday, and the low-to-upper 80s inland.

The inland valleys and mountains will be up to 10 degrees cooler on Sunday, but still expect to top out above normal by up to five degrees.

Temperatures will slowly slip through the work week. The county will cool by about five to 10 degrees from Tuesday through Saturday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-81°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 81-90°

Deserts: 106-111°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.