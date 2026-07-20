ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for July 19, 2026: More heat and humidity ahead

I'm beginning to sound like a mid-summer San Diego broken record — we can expect more heat and humidity this week, with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

A High Surf Advisory will stay in effect through late Tuesday. That means a high surf with waves between 4-7 feet and sets up to 8 feet, including dangerous rip currents, minor tidal overflow and beach erosion.

A low tide of 1.3 feet will come around 9:03 a.m. and a high tide of 4.8 feet will come around 4:04 p.m.

A tropical system developing off the southern coast of Mexico has the potential to bring additional rounds of high surf later in the week.

Temperatures on Monday will be anywhere from average to about 5 degrees warmer than normal. That puts the coast in the mid-70s to mid-80s, inland and mountain communities in the 80s and 90s, and the deserts well into the triple digits.

The coast and inland valleys could see patchy fog to start every morning Monday through Wednesday.

By Thursday, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms comes into the forecast for the mountains. That sticks around Thursday and Friday each afternoon and evening, with Friday bringing the highest chances for precipitation.

That chance extends to the inland valleys and deserts Friday as well too.

Rainfall totals will be minimal — about 0.10" or less.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-84°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 83-92°

Deserts: 102-109°

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