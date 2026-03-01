ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Feb. 28: Record heat continues

There are so many daytime high record across San Diego County today I almost lost count! Enjoy it now, before a pretty big dip by Monday.

Speaking of those records, here are cities that tied or set new ones Saturday:

Chula Vista: 84 (old 83)

Vista: 86 (old 84)

Alpine: 88 (old 84)

El Cajon: 92 (old 89)

Escondido: 95 (tied)

Ramona: 88 (old 83)

Lake Cuyamaca: 76 (old 72)

Campo: 87 (old 83)

Borrego: 99 (old 84)

In fact, Borrego set a MONTHLY record Saturday. It was the fourth day in a row Borrego set a record, and could make it a fifth based on the Sunday forecast.

Temperatures will be cooler across the region, but should still be above average by about 10-15 degrees.

By Monday, that all changes. We all fall about 10-15 degrees putting us right back to average.

The coast and valleys could see some patchy morning fog on Monday.

Meantime, westerly winds will pick up in the mountains and deserts Sunday, getting even strong through Monday.

Temperatures during the week will gradually rebound back to warm conditions for the coast and valleys, but outside of a short mid-week bump, the mountains and deserts will stay

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-80°

Inland: 81-88°

Mountains: 70-82°

Deserts: 90-95°

