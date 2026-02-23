ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Feb. 22, 2026: Warm and partly sunny start to the week

A warm and to the weekend with an even warmer start to the work week! I'd say we've earned this after last week's stormy weather.

Monday's morning temps will still be relatively cool, starting your day in the low 40s to low 50s for most areas. Daytime highs, though, will top out about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

That puts the coast in the low-to-upper 70s, with the inland valleys in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Temperatures will then decrease a degree or two Tuesday and Wednesday for the coast and valleys, but go the opposite direction for the mountains and coast.

Expect daytime highs to increase about 5-10 degrees from Monday to Thursday in those microclimates.

Everyone peaks for the week on Friday, when we are 10-20 degrees above average.

Thursday is also when some patchy morning fog returns to the coast and valleys and could stick around through next weekend.

Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny all the way through.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 78-84°

Mountains: 63-76°

Deserts: 78-83°

