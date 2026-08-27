ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for August 26, 2026: Next week will look and feel much different

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5 to 15 degrees above-normal temperatures rest of week, possible record-high temperatures

Heat Advisory for the coast through Friday

Extreme Heat Warning for the inland valleys, mountains and deserts through Friday

Monsoon flow makes things more humid

Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts (saw this Tuesday, could happen again Wednesday)

High pressure, or the heat dome, is anchored over the Southwest, and it isn't budging any time soon. That means the heat and humidity are here to stay.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above average all week. Ramona (103) and Palomar Mountain (95) could tie or set records Thursday.

While the beaches will mainly stay in the 80s, you get 5 to 10 miles inland, you'll see 90s, mostly 90s and a few 100s in the inland valleys and mountains, while the deserts will be between 106 and 113 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will also be warmer due to higher humidity, so we won't get much relief overnight. You can expect 70s all night for the coast, inland and mountains falling only to the mid 60 and mid 70s and 90s most of the night in the deserts. The hot, humid days and warm nights will increase the heat risk.

The Heat Advisory for the coast is in effect through 8pm, with temperatures mainly scattered in the 80s.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through 8pm Friday for the inland valleys, mountains and deserts. Expect mostly 90s with a few low-100s.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through at least Friday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flooding.

Cooler weather is expected next week, with everyone back to average by Monday.

However, around that same time, a slight chance for showers returns to the forecast across the entire county through Wednesday morning.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 81-96°

Inland: 96-103°

Mountains: 91-103°

Deserts: 109-115°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

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