ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for August 25, 2026: Extreme heat stays through at least Friday

Weather Headlines:



5 to 15 degrees above-normal temperatures all week, possible record-high temperatures.

Heat Advisory for the coast through Friday.

Extreme Heat Warning for the inland valleys, mountains and deserts through Friday.

Monsoon flow makes things more humid.

Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts (saw this Tuesday, could happen again Wednesday)

High pressure, or the heat dome, is anchored over the Southwest, and it isn't budging any time soon. That means the heat and humidity are here to stay.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above average all week. Ramona tied the daily record high on Monday at 102 degrees, and it could tie or set another record high there on Thursday (105) and Friday (106). Palomar Mountain could also tie or set records Wednesday (94) and Thursday (94). Escondido (102) could tie a record and Vista (99) could set a record Friday.

While the beaches will mainly stay in the 80s, you get 5 to 10 miles inland, you'll see 90s, mostly 90s and a few 100s in the inland valleys and mountains, while the deserts will be between 106 and 113 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will also be warmer due to higher humidity, so we won't get much relief overnight. You can expect 70s all night for the coast, inland and mountains with 100s and 90s most of the night in the deserts. The hot, humid days and warm nights will increase the heat risk.

The Heat Advisory for the coast is in effect through 8pm, with temperatures mainly scattered in the 80s.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through 8pm Friday for the inland valleys, mountains and deserts. Expect mostly 90s with a few low-100s.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through at least Thursday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flooding.

Cooler weather is expected next week!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 81-95°

Inland: 96-103°

Mountains: 90-102°

Deserts: 106-113°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

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