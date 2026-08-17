ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for August 16, 2026: Brief pause on storm chances; showers could return Thursday

We were reminded Sunday that fire season in San Diego is year round. Even if we don't have the usual suspects to elevate our fire threat (high heat, low humidity and strong winds), it doesn't take much for flames to spark and spread across our dry landscape.

ABC 10News brought you live, breaking coverage of the Sorrento Fire, the second such fire to burn in Sorrento Valley in as many months.

Wind speeds out of the northwest were pushing between 15-20 miles an hour at times in the afternoon, which was strong enough to fan the flames before crews got it under control.

While temperatures remained warm, we topped out around average across the board. It was in the low-80s to upper-70s in Sorrento Valley when firefighters were working in the late afternoon and early evening.

Monday will bring much of the same in terms of temperatures and sky conditions compared to Sunday.

We then go on a minor warm up, increasing by only a couple degrees through Thursday.

Around that time is when shower chances return to the mountains, and spread to the deserts one day later.

That has the potential to turn into thunderstorm chances on Sunday with monsoonal moisture building back in.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84°

Inland: 86-92°

Mountains: 85-95°

Deserts: 104-110°

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