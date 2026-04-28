ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for April 27, 2026: Daily temps on the rise this week

The net increase from Monday through Saturday will be about 10-20 degrees across the board, it just take a little bit to get there.

The first jump comes Tuesday, when the inland valleys, mountains and deserts all climb closer to average. The coast doesn't see too much movement, already at seasonal norms.

Daytime highs remain steady through Thursday before another big jump Friday. Everyone peaks for the week on Saturday, putting San Diego County back above average by about 5-10 degrees.

Tuesday will also begin on a partly cloudy note for the coast and a lightly foggy one inland, but mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day.

Wednesday will see some more cloud cover build back in, bringing with them about a 10-20% chance for showers along and west of the mountains late overnight.

Those chances will mainly be isolated to the mountains by Thursday and could linger into Friday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 69-76°

Mountains: 61-72°

Deserts: 79-85°

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