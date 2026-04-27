ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for April 26, 2026: Warmer weather awaits after Monday

We are about to enter a stretch of much warmer weather, but first we have to get through one more day with temperatures well below average.

At least, for areas outside of the coast, where daytime highs will be right where we expect them to be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The rest of the region will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than normal on Monday.

There's a chance the coast and inland valleys could see light showers overnight and early in the morning as well. However, that chance doesn't stick around for long and the county will see mostly sunny skies the rest of the day.

Temperatures will spike about 5-15 degrees on Tuesday, bringing everyone back to seasonal averages.

Daytime highs will stay steady or increase slightly into Wednesday before dipping again on Thursday. We could see one more round of showers Thursday morning in and west of the mountains.

Another warm up follows by Friday, with temperatures increasing around 5-10 degrees, with a slight bump Saturday as well.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 62-70°

Mountains: 49-61°

Deserts: 71-78°

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