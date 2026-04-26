ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for April 25, 2026: More rain to wrap up weekend

Looks like we can't shake the showers — more rain is in the forecast to wrap up the weekend and begin the work week.

Sunday will start with a chance for rain in the morning for the coast, valleys and mountains. That chance breaks up in the afternoon and then returns overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The mountains and deserts will also be windy, with a Wind Advisory in the deserts sticking around through 11 a.m.

Temperatures will be near average on the coast, but about 10-20 degrees below normal everywhere else.

We stay cool on Monday but everyone is back to average by Tuesday.

We could see one more round of light showers Wednesday night into Thursday across the county.

Temperatures will continue to climb into next weekend, topping out 5-15 degrees warmer than normal by Saturday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 60-69°

Mountains: 44-58°

Deserts: 66-74°

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