ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for April 22, 2026: Temps turn up a bit Thursday

Temperatures stayed on the cooler side of average for most of the county Wednesday, but they're expected to rebound back to normal by Thursday.

After a partly sunny day, the cloud cover overhead will grow for the coast and inland valleys. Meantime, the mountains and deserts will maintain a strong breeze into the evening.

Coastal communities will see patchy fog in the morning, before everyone welcomes partly cloudy conditions once again.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s to low 70s for the coast and in the low-to-upper 70s inland.

Those daytime highs hang there for one more day before they fall back below average this weekend. At that same time, areas in and west of the mountains have a slight chance at showers on Saturday and in the morning Sunday.

Another warm up will follow to start the next work week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 71-78°

Mountains: 62-72°

Deserts: 81-87°

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