ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for April 21, 2026: Cloudy, breezy and a chance for showers

San Diego County will see a mix of meteorological activity Tuesday evening — a chance for showers, strong winds and cloudy skies.

Any precipitation that does fall will come in and west of the mountains, and will only accumulate a few hundredths of an inch at most through early Wednesday.

Winds will remain gusty in the mountains and deserts, with a Wind Advisory still in effect through Wednesday at 7 a.m. Sustained westerly breezes will range between 25-35 mph, with the strongest gusts up around 55+ mph.

Even after the advisory expires, wind speeds will still be strong Wednesday afternoon, ranging between 15-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

Your Earth Day will be met by partly cloudy skies with temperatures right at average on the coast, and a few degrees below average elsewhere.

Temperatures will climb a bit into Thursday, bringing everyone back to or slightly above average. Daytime highs will hang there through Friday before dipping once again into Saturday, especially in the mountains and deserts where the drop will be around 10 degrees.

Those cooler temperatures also bring with them a slight chance for morning showers on the coast, in the valleys and the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 67-74°

Mountains: 55-67°

Deserts: 77-84°

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