Utah neighborhood dresses up as 'Barbieland' for Halloween

Barbie was projected to be the top costume this Halloween, but a neighborhood in Utah took the pink popularity of the "Barbie" movie even further.

Neighbors in South Jordan, a city approximately 20 miles outside of Salt Lake City, collaborated to create the playful pink paradise of “Barbieland.”

The idea to garnish the homes in all things Barbie came from the imagination of 10-year-old Maile Tucker after she went to see the Barbie movie with her mom and mom’s friends, according to Scripps News Salt Lake City. The idea quickly spread to nearby homes and became a passion project for moms like Lori Remington, whose home is now decked out with a Western-inspired Barbie theme.

“It took weeks. I started small and then kept going bigger and bigger every time I saw something pink,” Remington said.

The neighborhood features a variety of Barbie-themed homes, from Pool Party Barbie to the Mojo Dojo Casa House with Barbie’s longtime mate, Ken. And, to emphasize the Halloween aspect, there are even homes decorated in a Haunted Barbie and Graveyard Barbie theme.

“We have all walks of life coming through, checking out our neighborhood. It has been really fun to experience the joy from all the kids to the adults,” explained Diedra Smith.

Utah's "Barbieland" has drawn national attention, forcing the city to close down some roads around the neighborhood because of traffic issues, Scripps News Salt Lake City reported.

“Barbieland” has brought this community together in a way that would likely make Barbie creator and Mattel founder Ruth Handler smile. And some neighbors said they’re already thinking about how to do it all again next year.

SEE MORE: Tips to keep kids and families safe this Halloween

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com