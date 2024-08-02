U.S. citizens released in Russian prisoner swap return to American soil

Prisoners released from Russia returned to U.S. soil at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly before 12 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday night, where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed them home on the tarmac.

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was first to exit the plane, saluting President Biden and Vice President Harris as he descended the steps.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich followed and paused at the bottom of the stairs, where he drew cheers from assembled journalists. He shared a hug with Vice President Harris and shook President Biden's hand.

The arrival is the latest step in a massive prisoner exchange arranged by the White House in recent weeks. Officials there say the Americans returning home included Gershkovich, Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva and U.S. permanent resident Vladimir Kara-Murza.

The released Americans greeted friends and family on the tarmac, waving to those in attendance.

"Thank you," some of them said.

President Biden told reporters he felt "great satisfaction and a feeling of relief" knowing the stranded American citizens had been returned to their families.

"There's nothing beyond our capacity when we act together," he said, when asked what he had to say to American families who were watching.

Thursday's prisoner swap involved 16 people in Russia in exchange for eight individuals held in the U.S., Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Poland. In addition to four Americans, five German citizens and seven Russian citizens were all released by Russia.

In exchange, Russia received Vadim Krasikov, who was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for a killing committed there. Russia also received two people accused of being sleeper agents from Slovenia and three men who U.S. authorities had charged or convicted for computer hacking and smuggling. Norway returned one person it had arrested as a suspected Russian spy and Poland returned one person who it had arrested for espionage.

U.S. officials said that the release of Krasikov from German custody was important to Russia and that he was the "biggest fish" that the nation wanted back. The White House was unsure why it was so important for Russia to get Krasikov back, but said it was an extremely tough call to make.

