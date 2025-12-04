Pantone trades bold for billowy with 'Cloud Dancer' as the 2026 Color of the Year

The Pantone Color Institute has selected "Cloud Dancer" as its Color of the Year for 2026 — a serene white shade to represent the coming year.

The organization, considered a top authority on color trends and brand advisory, describes "Cloud Dancer" as "a billowy, balanced white imbued with a feeling of serenity."

Pantone's executive director said "Cloud Dancer" also signifies people's desire for a fresh start.

It pairs well with a variety of different color palettes, including powdery pastel and neutral shadow tones.

"Cloud Dancer lifts us to lofty heights where this diaphanous white breaks through gray skies revealing clear, breezy blues under a misted sunlight," said Pantone on its website.

The institute makes its annual decision after analyzing current cultural references and focusing on a specific color family. The Color of the Year honor began in 1999.

Last year's winner was the brown-based "Mocha Mousse," while 2024 featured "Peach Fuzz."