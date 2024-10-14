'The smoke damage, it's just horrible,' Escondido family still in motel after fire displaces 23 residents.

“So we went from having a full size apartment to now having a room. And so I'm not able to cook for my kids,” said Adriana Guerrero, a mother of two, whose apartment was one of multiple that got burned in a fire.

The routine of cooking five nights a week for her kids has been broken, after her kitchen was filled with smoke.

At the hotel, the TV stand is being used as a makeup counter, and storage for clothes.

Everything changed when Adriana got the call from her daughter saying there was a fire in the backyard.

“She was crying about her stuff and I told her it's ok. It doesn't matter. All of her stuff is replaceable. You're ok. Mila's ok. Everything else is replaceable,” said Guerrero.

On Oct. 4, a fire displaced 23 people at the Manzanita Apartments.

Firefighters rushed in against the flames to salvage anything they could.

“He got his important documents. The two backpacks, he got me some clothes,” said Guerrero.

Those clothes included something special- that was the highlight of Guerrero’s week.

“It was my birthday a couple of days after the fire. And, so I told him, we had a potluck planned at work and there was an outfit that I wanted to wear and he went back to get it for me,” said Guerrero.

Now the mother, her two daughters, and their cat are waiting for an answer on when they can come home.

It's the same question the other 20 people forced to leave have.

“They have paid for the hotel to the end of the month as far as we know. So come the end of the month, we're still not sure,” said Guerrero.

If you would like to help Adriana and her daughters, here is a link to her GoFundme.

