One injured, multiple displaced after Escondido residential fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV)— Firefighters with the Escondido Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire on Friday afternoon that left one injured and many displaced Friday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., a fire burned in the 200 blocks of North Midway Drive. According to an official with Escondido Fire Department, one adult was transported to the hospital for mild smoke inhalation, and six apartments sustained extensive damages.

Red Cross also responded to the scene, assisting those displaced. According to fire officials, more people were displaced beyond the damaged units, but they did not have an exact number.

Sky10 flew to the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather more information.