Suspect arrested in Sorrento Valley fire has lengthy criminal record, court records show

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s fire in Sorrento Valley has a lengthy criminal record and documented mental health issues, according to court records.

Brandon Glasgo was taken into custody Sunday, just hours after firefighters worked to contain the Sorrento Fire, which came dangerously close to homes.

Glasgo was booked on a felony charge of arson of forest land.

Court records show the 30-year-old has been in and out of the criminal justice system for many years. At one point, his father requested a domestic violence restraining order against him.

Last fall, he was charged with threatening public employees, battery, obstruction and resistance of a peace officer and causing injury to an elder or dependent adult.

Court records show he has previously been arrested for petty theft, trespassing, vandalism and placing bodily fluids on an officer while in jail.

In 2024, Glasgo pleaded guilty to resisting an officer.

For some residents, Sunday’s fire brought back memories of another fire in the area in June.

Cameron Schmid said it was the second time his family had been forced to evacuate this summer.

“We’re very concerned about the fire. You know it’s pretty close, I mean it’s on the other side of the valley, but this is the second time in what two months."

Glasgo is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. His bail was set at $75,000.

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