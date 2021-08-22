Watch
Wild pitch in 10th inning sends Padres past Phillies 4-3

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in San Diego.
Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
Posted at 10:00 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 01:01:10-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia’s Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3.

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all.

Mark Melancon (3-2) earned the win by pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings.

Brogdon (5-3) took the loss. Nola, who didn’t figure in the decision, pitched a perfect game through six innings and lasted 8 2/3 innings, finishing with 11 strikeouts.

