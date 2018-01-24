Trevor Time: How Padres' Hoffman and the Hell's Bells walkout started
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Padres fans likely remember the first moment they heard "Hell's Bells' at a game.
A closer situation develops. Fans see #51 quietly warming up in the bullpen. Then, as the ninth inning begins, the brooding start to AC/DC's "Hell's Bells" echoes through the stadium, raising hairs and sending the stadium into a frenzy.
The theme synonymous with Trevor Hoffman's career began on July 25, 1998, against the Houston Astros. Hoffman is believed to be the first pitcher to enter a game with theme music before other future MLB greats started making their way to the mound similarly.
Hoffman told Fox Sports in 2017 the phenomenon began with a suggestion by former Padres salesman Chip Bowers.
"I think [Bowers] got tired of me bouncing all over the map with heavy metal music everywhere so he came down to the clubhouse and said, 'Hey Trev, you know, you're not coming out to anything in particular. I think this song by AC/DC might be kind of cool to come out to, might gain some traction, be kind of fun. What do you say?'" Hoffman said.
Just like that, a moment Padres fans would be hooked on for the next 10 seasons came to life.