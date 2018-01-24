Baseball Hall of Fame: San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman awaits Cooperstown call

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The baseball world is expected to find out Wednesday if it will be "Trevor Time" at Cooperstown.



Former San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman, who just missed entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year by a slim margin, is in his third year of eligibility. He joins other notable holdovers from last year's class that included Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Vladimir Guerrero and Curt Schilling.



Among the first-time candidates on this year's ballot: longtime Braves third baseman Chipper Jones, slugger Jim Thome, lefty pitchers Johan Santana and Jamie Moyer and slick-fielding infielder Omar Vizquel.



The results of the Baseball Writers' Association of America election will be announced at 3 p.m.



Hoffman is the all-time National League saves leader with 601. He played for the Padres from 1993-2008, notching 502 saves for San Diego. He played the final two seasons of his career in Milwaukee, picking up his 600th career save with the Brewers in 2010.



Hoffman's No. 51 was retired by the Padres in 2011. His number stands with Tony Gwynn's 19, Steve Garvey's 6, Dave Winfield's 31, Randy Jones' 35 and Jackie Robinson's 42 atop Petco Park.



In 2014, Hoffman became the ninth Padres player to be inducted the team's Hall of Fame.