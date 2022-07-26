Watch Now
Tigers pummel Manaea, Padres 12-4; Gore injured

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea, front right, is taken out of a baseball game by manager Bob Melvin (3) in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Detroit.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:37:03-04

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and the Detroit Tigers routed the San Diego Padres 12-4.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.

Manaea was pummeled for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, promising young left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury.

Gore, ranked among the game’s top pitching prospects before debuting this season, got four outs despite an average fastball velocity 2 mph slower than normal.

After the game, the team stated Gore’s injury was officially diagnosed as elbow soreness. He would undergo additional testing when the team returns to San Diego.

