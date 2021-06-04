Watch
Tatis homers in return to lineup, Padres beat Mets 4-3 to snap 4-game skid

Yu Darvish pitches into 6th inning, tallies 2 hits
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 09:38:54-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams' glove, and the San Diego Padres held off the New York Mets 4-3.

Yu Darvish pitched effectively into the sixth inning and helped himself with two hits.

Mark Melancon escaped a ninth-inning jam when Kevin Pillar grounded sharply into a game-ending double play.

Tatis also dashed home aggressively on a wild pitch as the Padres ended a four-game skid in the opener of a seven-game homestand against two first-place teams.

James McCann hit a two-run homer for the Mets, and Billy McKinney had an RBI triple off the wall that nearly tied it in the eighth.

