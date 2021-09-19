Watch
Tatis botches popup, Cards beat Padres 8-7, win 8th straight

Lynne Sladky/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts as he crosses the plate with a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 19:18:49-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Diego center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped Nolan Arenado’s bases-loaded popup and heaved the ball home, leading to a five-run first inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Padres 8-7 for an eight-game winning streak.

Tatis’ brutal error and mental mistake — he chose not to make an easy throw to second or third for a forceout _ came one day after his dugout dustup with teammate Manny Machado.

San Diego's Jake Arrieta left soon after the error with an injury. St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and opened a three-game lead for the second NL wild card.

