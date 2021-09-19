Tatis botches popup, Cards beat Padres 8-7, win 8th straight

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Diego center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped Nolan Arenado’s bases-loaded popup and heaved the ball home, leading to a five-run first inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Padres 8-7 for an eight-game winning streak.

Tatis’ brutal error and mental mistake — he chose not to make an easy throw to second or third for a forceout _ came one day after his dugout dustup with teammate Manny Machado.

San Diego's Jake Arrieta left soon after the error with an injury. St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and opened a three-game lead for the second NL wild card.