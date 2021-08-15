Watch
Tatis back for San Diego in RF, rips double in first at-bat

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 17:10:03-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup for the San Diego Padres, playing right field for the first time as a professional and batting leadoff.

The 22-year-old All-Star ripped a double down the left-field line in his first at-bat but was stranded at third in the first inning.

The Padres are trying to snap a four-game losing streak and keep pace in the National League playoff race.

Tatis also caught David Peralta’s fly to right for the final out of the bottom of the first.

Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

