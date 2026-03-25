USD introduces JR Blount as new head men's basketball coach to build a winning culture for the Toreros

The University of San Diego introduced JR Blount as the new head men's basketball coach during a festive campus news conference, where he promised excellence for the Toreros program.

"We don't aim to be average. We strive to be the very best at everything we do," Blount quickly declared.

Blount is currently the top assistant coach at Iowa State, where the Cyclones are preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday against Tennessee. Before moving to San Diego full-time, he plans to finish his run with Iowa State.

"I've dreamed about this moment...for a long time," Blount said as he choked up while looking at his wife and three daughters from the stage. "You know, it's so hard to get a Division I coaching job and then to get one you align with, and you have the values that align with you...it's almost unheard of. So, yeah, it's a very emotional thing," Blount said.

"We will be relentlessly consistent in everything that we do, and that will affect our outcomes and our results."

USD Athletic Director Kimya Massey noted Blount's character during the hiring process.

"I talked to probably 30-plus people in the first week when this job came open, and JR from day one really stood out for his humility, his integrity, and I think you saw up there who he is as a person first and foremost," Massey told ABC 10News.

Blount said the Toreros will run a simple offense but build their program on defense.

"Defensively, it's gonna look like football. We're gonna be out there, we're gonna tackle guys, we're gonna make it hard. I think it will be something a little different from what's been seen in the West Coast Conference, but it's going to be something that our guys embrace, and we recruit that way, and we're going to bring in guys that are ready to embrace it."

Massey was asked if Iowa State's continued winning could benefit the USD program if they go on to the Final Four and win an NCAA title.

"100 percent. I think back to strategy. When we hired JR, before it even became public, we realized that this is a really good team that he's with, and not only can we learn from what they're doing and what he might bring here, but, from an external standpoint, we can take advantage of this a little bit," Massey said.

Blount is balancing both roles as Iowa State advances in the tournament.

"I wouldn't have it any other way. We won on Sunday, came on Monday, presented the film to the team, got on the plane. We're off today, so it actually worked out very well. I'll get back. I won't miss any practices, and then we'll try to take on Tennessee," Blount said.

Blount will try to install that same winning culture in a Toreros program that is investing toward a major leap forward and a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008.

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