Top-20 USD men's tennis team prepares for NCAA championships led by senior with Wimbledon experience

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The top-20-ranked University of San Diego men's tennis team is preparing for the NCAA championships with a lively team culture and a star player with Wimbledon experience.

Senior Oliver Tarvet, an England native, shocked the tennis world last year by qualifying for Wimbledon. He won his first-round singles match and earned a second-round match against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Tarvet won nine games against Alcaraz in a three-set loss, building confidence for his senior season at USD.

"You get the privilege to play on maybe the most prestigious court in tennis against probably the best player in tennis," Tarvet said.

USD men's tennis head coach Ryan Keckley said Tarvet's presence is a major asset for the team.

"He makes the competition a nightmare for his opponents," Keckley says.

Tarvet's journey to San Diego had an unlikely start. He was recruited entirely over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was during COVID, right? So he couldn't come over and visit, so everything was done virtually," Keckley told ABC 10News before a recent team practice.

"I was able to take any official visits. I'd actually never been to the States before, either, so I felt I was shooting in the dark a little bit," Tarvet admitted.

Despite the traditional white shirts, Keckley said there is nothing stodgy about the team's atmosphere.

"Chanting, almost turn it into a soccer club. The guys buy into it, they love it, and it's a way to have a little fun and come together as a group," Keckley said.

Last week, Tarvet was honored on Senior Day during a win over Pacific, "and his Mom was just weeping because of how much he's grown as a person, and that's what this is all about," Keckley said.

The team's final home match is on Sunday at noon against fellow West Coast power Pepperdine, before heading to the NCAA championships.

"That's the match that will keep me up at night. It's an awesome rivalry," Keckley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

