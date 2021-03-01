Tiger Woods "touched" by red shirt tribute

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Tiger Woods, who is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after undergoing surgery on his right leg and ankle, which were badly injured during a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, took to Twitter Sunday to thank fans and colleagues.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

A statement posted to his Twitter account Friday read, `The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits, but no details about the procedures were released.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time."

Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai on Thursday after being initially treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in the hours after the horrific traffic crash that occurred at 7;12 a.m. Tuesday on Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road.

According to Dr. Anish Mahajan, interim CEO and chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Woods had "comminuted open" fractures -- meaning there were multiple breaks that left the bone exposed to open air -- in the upper and lower portion of "both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula."

The fractures were stabilized by "inserting a rod into the tibia," Mahajan said. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft- tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

He was moved to Cedars-Sinai "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," Mahajan said.

According to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the 45-year-old Woods was driving northbound on the downhill, curving stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard in a 2021 Hyundai Genesis SUV when the vehicle struck the center median -- actually hitting a "Welcome To Rolling Hills Estates" sign -- and careened across the southbound lanes, sheering off a tree and rolling over, coming to rest on its side on an embankment about 30 yards off the western edge of the road.

Rescue crews used a pry bar and axe to extricate Woods from the vehicle. The first deputy on the scene, Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, said Woods was conscious and lucid, still strapped in his seat belt in the driver's seat.

The speed limit in the area is 45 mph, but Gonzalez said he has seen motorists traveling at 80 mph in the stretch.

Villaneuva said the area where the crash occurred has been the scene of 13 accidents -- four involving injuries -- since January of last year. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn on Wednesday directed the county Public Works officials to conduct a safety review of the roadway to see if any improvements can be made.

While the investigation into the crash continues, Villanueva said Woods won't be facing any criminal charges.

"We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash," Villanueva said Wednesday. "This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime. They do happen unfortunately."

Villaneuva reiterated that there are no indications Woods was impaired in any way, saying, "He was lucid, there was no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics or anything like that, that would bring that into question."

The sheriff said there are also no indications that would suggest a reckless driving charge.

Investigators were expected to pull a "black box" from the vehicle in hopes of gaining information about conditions at the time of the crash, including how fast Woods was driving.

There was no information on whether Woods was distracted, possibly by a cell phone.

"We do not have any information on that whatsoever," Villanueva said Wednesday. "We'll find out on that. I'm sure his phone records might be relevant to that. And that's going to be up to the investigators, and they would require a search warrant for that."

On Sunday, Woods told CBS' Jim Nantz that he was scheduled to have an MRI and would await the results to determine when he could begin training for a return to competition.

