Tatis delivers go-ahead hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4, taking two of three against the team with baseball’s worst record.

Arizona routed the Padres 10-1 on Saturday night to snap its record 24-game road losing streak.

The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season’s first month.

But the Padres broke loose late to finish the homestand 9-1.