Sentry Insurance named title sponsor of PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines, replacing Farmers Insurance

Sentry Insurance will become the new title sponsor of the PGA Tour tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, replacing Farmers Insurance after its 17-year run with the event.

The Century Club of San Diego is partnering with Sentry on the sponsorship deal, which keeps the PGA Tour in San Diego and ensures top players like Xander Schauffele will return to Torrey Pines.

Marty Gorsuch of the Century Club of San Diego said the partnership came together after Farmers ended its sponsorship.

"Suddenly an opportunity came up, and we began discussions with Sentry," Gorsuch told ABC 10News.

Sentry, a Wisconsin-based insurance company, had previously sponsored the season-opening PGA Tour stop on Maui, which was eliminated from the schedule. Pete McPartland, CEO of Sentry Insurance, said the new deal is a milestone for the company.

"The opportunity to sponsor this golf tournament is the best thing that's happened to us in the game of golf, without a doubt," McPartland said.

Gorsuch said the relationship goes beyond a traditional sponsorship.

"This isn't just a sponsor. It's a partner. They have a long history in golf and they have a history of embracing the communities they're in, and really going deeper, and wanting to run a great tournament, but wanting to make that place better," Gorsuch said.

San Diego City Council President Joe LeCava said keeping the PGA Tour in San Diego is a significant win for the city and its profitable golf division.

"People say, hey, I watched the tournament on TV. I want to go play at that golf course," LeCava said.

The Sentry at Torrey Pines is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 30, 2027. There is also the possibility the event could eventually earn PGA Tour Signature status, which would attract every top name in the sport.

"Hopeful that in the future we can even reach that point that we're at the upper level, and could look for field that wouldn't be all that different from having the U.S. Open here," Gorsuch said.

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