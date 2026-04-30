SDFC looks to end 5-match losing streak against LAFC in rivalry showdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego FC will host LAFC on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium, looking to snap a franchise-record 5-match losing streak.

After a strong first season and a hot start to their second, SDFC has not won an MLS match in nearly two months.

Defender Christopher McVey acknowledged the difficult stretch.

"It's tough. It's been a little tough period for us when we haven't gotten the results we've wanted...but then, again, that's football," McVey said following training on Thursday at the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center in El Cajon.

Head coach Mikey Varas said the effort has been there, but the results have not.

"Last year, the team went for every single game. They really left their heart and soul on the field and a lot of the games went our way. This season, the team is going after every single game. They're leaving their heart and soul, especially in these last matches, on the field every single time, and the results are not going our way. It's a razor-thin business, and we're feeling the wrong side of the stick right now," Varas said.

Winger Anders Dreyer said the path forward comes down to basics — scoring more and conceding fewer.

"Now it's just about finding the back of the net and get some goals in. It's also important to shut down in our end and get a clean sheet. It's something we want to work hard for," Dreyer said.

Standing in the way is a motivated LAFC side. The third-place club will be looking for revenge after SDFC swept both matches against them last year.

Varas said the rivalry needs no explanation.

"The rivalry is real. I think if you just think about the games and everything that happened surrounding the games with both L.A. teams last year -- there's no doubt," Varas said.

Kickoff on Saturday night is at 7:30.

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