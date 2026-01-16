SDFC begins year two training with championship aspirations

San Diego FC is back in training at the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center in El Cajon, and after exceeding nearly all expectations in their inaugural season, head coach Mikey Varas says this is no time for his team to take its foot off the gas.

"We're trying to build something. We're trying to develop something special. So whatever that kind of status quo standard is, that's not enough for us," Varas said.

Less than two months after taking his team all the way to the MLS Western Conference Finals, Varas is back at work after getting a new contract extension and is excited about what the future holds for San Diego FC.

"At some point, our roots will be as deep as a hundred-year-old redwood, and then that's when this club will be a big, big club," Varas said.

Keeping star forward Anders Dreyer is a huge piece of the puzzle. The MLS Player of the Year finalist is all in with SDFC and signed a 3-year extension this week after seeing the club go from a collection of strangers one year ago to one of the best teams in Major League Soccer.

"Now it feels like a family in there. Last year, we were 25, 30 players. Now we're standing here after a good first season and we're just hungry for more," Dreyer said.

"Just his character, along with the game, speaks for itself, and I think it sets the standard for everybody else," fellow forward Emmanuel Boateng added about his star teammate.

Boateng is also sticking around after agreeing to a new contract. There is one major departure, though. Varas confirmed that star Chucky Lozano will not play for his team again after a tumultuous season that included some spectacular moments but also featured a 2-game benching following a halftime locker room incident in October. The coach insisted the decision won't affect his team.

"There's no distractions. The guys have taken this on with a full commitment to our decision and nobody's even looked sideways one time," Varas said.

The season is less than three weeks away. SDFC opens CONCACAF Champions Cup play on February 3rd at Snapdragon Stadium.

