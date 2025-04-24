San Diego Wave's Delphine Cascarino named NWSL Player of the Week

It’s another day at the office for the San Diego Wave FC. The team was back on the grind in Del Mar after an electric 4-1 win over the Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, April 19.

“We enjoy this, this moment. I think these moments are really important for the team,” says forward Delphine Cascarino, who notched two goals and one assist in that game.

All that hard work earned her a National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Week nod. But Cascarino says it’s the energy around her that makes all the difference.

“I work hard for that and it’s thanks to my teammates too. They help me to be the best of me,” she says. “So I'm really happy to be part of this team... I'm proud of the team.”

Ahead of the season, we highlighted numerous changes for the Wave, including shifts and new faces. But they all have the same goal in mind.

“We are really good with each other, and we try to share a lot of moments on the field and out of the field, so it's really good to create a big relationship in this group,” says Cascarino.

The Wave hit the road to face the Chicago Stars Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

