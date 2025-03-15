San Diego Wave FC gears up for season opener with overhauled roster and new leadership

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Soccer season is ramping up in San Diego as the city recently celebrated the start of San Diego FC’s inaugural season, already marked by two wins and a draw. This weekend, the spotlight shifts to the women’s team, San Diego Wave FC, who open their season on Sunday.

San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and her teammates were seen training intensely five days before their season opener. Sheridan expressed the team's excitement and readiness, "We're really excited. We're pumped. We've been training really hard. We've put in a lot of work over the last few months. It's just time for us to get on the field and really put it to work and enjoy it."

The Wave come into this season after a disappointing 10th-place finish, following a first-place finish the previous year. The club underwent significant changes in the offseason, including a new head coach, Jonas Edivall, who emphasized building a strong foundation rather than rushing through preparations.

"It’s never been our ambition this preseason here to rush through all the things. We really need to build a strong foundation. That's what we aim to do," he said.

The team has seen considerable roster changes, with eight players from the previous roster departing. Notable departures include defender Naomi Girma, forward Jaedyn Shaw, and forward Alex Morgan, who retired midseason last year.

Sheridan acknowledged the challenge posed by the new roster.

"It's definitely a challenge. I think when we first came in, a lot of new players, it's nerve-wracking," she said.

The team responded by signing 12 new players, including Aston Villa forward Adriana Leon and midfielder Kenza Dali.

Sheridan highlighted the team's talent, saying, "I think a few weeks in we noticed how much talent we had in the room, and that's really important for us. and now it's just putting it all together."

The goal for the revamped Wave FC is to reclaim their position at the top.

"I think the greatest thing about this league is that it's never consistent of who's going to be a front runner, and we want to be that one this year," Sheridan said.

Edivall added, "We want to compete in every single game, and if we are competing and if we are improving, then I think we're going to be in a good position."

San Diego Wave FC will kick off their season against Angel City FC on Sunday in Los Angeles. The team, having undergone a complete reset with new leadership and a revamped roster, is eager to start a new era.