San Diego Wave rally past Racing Louisville, climb NWSL standings with strong August

The San Diego Wave finished August with a 3-1-1 record, capping the month with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Racing Louisville. A dramatic, game-winning goal by veteran midfielder Kenza Dali sealed the victory and pushed the Wave into a tie for 3rd place in the NWSL standings, just 6 points out of the top spot.

The Wave are chasing both a second NWSL shield and a playoff berth.

Dali said the result carried significant weight in the title race.

"Needed this three points if we want to keep hoping for a title. Chasing Gotham now, so every game is really important for us," Dali told ABC 10News after training in Del Mar on Tuesday.

The goal was Dali's first of the season, but the 35-year-old, who has more than 15 seasons of experience in European football, said individual milestones are not what drives her.

"This is for the NBA, for different sports, I don't think in football it's very important. What matters are the points you have at the end of the season."

The Wave will look to extend their winning streak to 3 games when they visit the Seattle Reign on Sunday.

SDFC TRANSFERS LUCA BOMBINO TO STOKE CITY

In other San Diego soccer news, San Diego FC is also on a roll, but the club will move forward without one of its key defenders following a major announcement at the close of the MLS transfer window.

Defender Luca Bombino is headed to English Championship side Stoke City in a transfer worth up to $5 million for SDFC. The 20-year-old emerged as a rising MLS star after joining the club from LAFC last season. The move is considered a major financial win for SDFC and a significant opportunity for Bombino, though the team will need to find a way to replace his production. SDFC returns to the pitch Saturday at Orlando City SC.

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