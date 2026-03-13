San Diego Wave goalkeeper Didi Haracic on team's identity ahead of season opener

The San Diego Wave are ready to kick off their season Saturday against Houston at Snapdragon Stadium, and goalkeeper Didi Haracic says the team knows exactly who it is heading into the new campaign.

"Our identity is a blue-collar, grit team. That's who we are, and I think that's something we're going to continue doing this season, and obviously our goal is playoffs, and an NWSL championship," Haracic told ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins during a 1-on-1 conversation on the 10News set.

With three of the Wave's first four matches at home, the team has an early opportunity to build momentum in front of its fans — including the many young girls who fill the stands at Snapdragon Stadium.

"It's an honor. One, to play in the stadium. It's such a community feel. It's a diverse group. Not long ago, I was that little girl. To be able to represent these young players, this next generation coming in, it's an honor, and I'm blessed to do it," Haracic said.

Haracic is one of three goalkeepers on the roster competing to fill a significant void left by the departure of original Wave player and star Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheriden, who left for the North Carolina Courage in the offseason.

"She's a big presence, and there's a lot of respect for her in the locker room and out of the locker room, but I think the group of players we have this year have stepped up to the plate. We have new voices, and at the same time, everyone's here to their job, and I think, as a unit, we are very excited for Saturday," Haracic said.

The Wave have also navigated a period of transition in recent seasons, including the retirement of Alex Morgan and the arrival of several new faces. Haracic said she sees the changes as a reason for optimism.

"I think we're headed in a great direction, and it's exciting. It's exciting to see the new faces, the new voices, and keep building these partnerships," Haracic said.

Among the new additions is Brazilian forward Ludmila. The Wave is also playing in an expanded NWSL, which welcomes two new clubs this season — Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC. The regular season runs through Nov. 1.

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