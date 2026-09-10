San Diego Wave forward Trinity Byars eyes North Carolina clash during breakout NWSL season

San Diego Wave FC forward Trinity Byars has emerged as one of the NWSL's most exciting players this season, and she and the Wave will put that momentum to the test Saturday when they host the North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium.

Byars, last week's NWSL Player of the Week, leads the Wave with 10 goals this season — a remarkable turnaround for a player who missed almost all of last season due to a knee injury suffered in her final year of college at the University of Texas.

The breakout has not come without its challenges. Byars said it took a little bit of time for her to find her footing at the professional level.

"It takes time to build confidence, and for me, that was one thing I really struggled with in the beginning," Byars told ABC 10News following training this week at the club's Del Mar headquarters.

Her arrival on the NWSL stage became impossible to ignore after she scored two goals against Utah Royals FC, then followed that up with another two-goal performance against Louisville.

During her injury-shortened first season, Byars used the time to build relationships with her Wave teammates, including veteran midfielder Kenza Dali. Dali has taken notice of what Byars brings to the team.

"She's become really important for us. She's an incredible finisher," Dali said.

Byars credits Dali's leadership as a key part of her development.

"Kenza herself, she's a great mentor and a great captain for us. She's always telling us how to be a better player, so I think it's really helpful for all the younger players."

Saturday's match against North Carolina carries added weight — both teams are tied for 3rd in the NWSL standings. Byars said the Wave are focused on continuing to build.

"I think we're doing something really special as a team and I hope we continue to show that on the field," Byars said.

Looking further ahead, Byars has her sights set on representing the United States on the world's biggest stages.

"Since I was young, I've always dreamed of being on the women's national team, so I'm continuing to strive for that every time I step on the field," Byars said.

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