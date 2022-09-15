San Diego Wave FC announces sell-out crowd for 1st game at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Wave are ready to show out for a sell-out crowd at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The newest National Women's Soccer League club anticipates it will shatter the league's attendance record when it plays the Angel City FC for its inaugural game in the brand new stadium.

Club President Jill Ellis says selling all the tickets is evidence of the momentum behind women's sports, and the public should expect big crowds in the future.

“We would not be at this point today without the support from our owner Ron and his belief and commitment in the future of women’s football, and of course, our players, staff, and business operations who have worked incredibly hard to make this happen,” Ellis says.

The current record for attendance at an NWSL game was set by the Portland Thorns in 2019, as 25,218 fans packed Providence Park for a match against the North Carolina Courage.

Before the game, fans can explore a free, SoCal themed Boardwalk Fest outside Snapdragon Stadium that will features local food, live music, art installations, a spirit zone for kids, games and prizes. That event will start at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The expansion franchise has consistently been near the top of the NWSL standings in its inaugural season. The Wave are in contention for a top-2 playoff seed, which would earn them a bye week in the playoffs.

As of Sept. 14, the Wave are third in the standings with a 9-6-4 record, which translates to 31 points. Only the Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns are above them. The top six seeds will earn playoff berths.

The Wave will play at Snapdragon Stadium again for its regular-season finale against the North Carolina Courage on Sept. 30. Tickets are still available for that march, but if you want to attend Saturday's showdown against Angel City, the Wave recommend looking on resale sites.

