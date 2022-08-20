SDSU celebrates completion of Snapdragon Stadium

MISSION VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Friday, San Diego State University, San Diego city leaders, and representatives from Qualcomm held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of Snapdragon Stadium.

The university broke ground on the site in 2020.

The stadium is the university's first addition to expanding its campus in Mission Valley.

The 35,000-capacity stadium has state-of-the-art locker rooms, 16 luxury suites, and four founder suites.

The university said it wants to enhance the fan experience.

Derek Grice, the Executive Associate Director of Athletics for Mission Valley Development, added fans no longer go to games just to watch the games, but they're looking for the full experience.

"That's either through our food experience and how we've curated a unique food vendor list or whether it's the craft beers or just the experimental spaces... the sidelines, the views," Grice said.

The venue was also built to host year-round entertainment events, such as concerts, festivals, and high school sports.

"We were very deliberate in how we designed the building to be flexible and multi-purpose," Grice said. "Every time you come back there's something new to experience."