San Diego Wave falls 1–0 to Houston in home opener, but fans celebrate return of women’s soccer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Wave FC fell just short in their home opener, losing 1–0 to the Houston Dash, but the energy inside Snapdragon Stadium showed that fans were simply happy to have women’s soccer back in San Diego.

With St. Patrick's Day around the corner, green may be the color of the season elsewhere, but inside the stadium it was waves of pink and blue filling the stands. Supporters showed up in full force as the Wave kicked off their fifth season, hoping to build on last year’s playoff appearance in the National Women's Soccer League.

Many fans said they had been counting down the days until the team returned to the pitch.

Some have supported the club since its inaugural season.

“We’ve been season ticket holders since the Wave started here,” one fan said. “Five years strong.”

Others were experiencing the atmosphere for the first time.

“Man, my friend’s a massive fan and in turn I am,” another supporter said. “So I’m here to support. I love the Wave.”

Families also packed the stands, saying the experience goes beyond just watching soccer. For many, it’s about celebrating women’s sports and showing young athletes what’s possible.

“We love women’s sports, love women’s soccer, love the Wave,” parent Talia Nicolai said. “It’s important to us because we believe in women’s sports and the girls want to see people they can model.”

The timing of the home opener also carried extra meaning as the season begins during Women's History Month. Fans said seeing professional women athletes compete at the highest level is inspiring for the next generation.

“It’s amazing,” one fan said. “The energy San Diego brings to sports is unmatched.”

Others say the turnout proves there’s a strong appetite for women’s sports.

“There’s no better time,” another supporter said. “People want women’s sports. We want more excitement and more people to witness it.”

Despite the narrow loss, the atmosphere at Snapdragon Stadium remained upbeat as fans celebrated the start of another season.

The Wave will look to bounce back in their next match on the road against the Utah Royals FC.

