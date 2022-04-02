Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

San Diego teen Anna Davis wins Augusta Women's Amateur

Augusta Womens Amateur Golf
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Slocum/AP
Anna Davis poses with the trophy after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Augusta Womens Amateur Golf
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 17:52:01-04

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Anna Davis is the winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The 16-year-old from San Diego County was bogey-free on the back nine at Augusta National and closed with a 69.

That still didn't look to be enough. LSU junior Latanna Stone birdied the 16th hole for a two-shot lead with two holes to play.

Stone made double bogey on the 17th hole with a long three-putt. And then she chipped too strong on the 18th and made bogey.

Stone finished one shot behind with LSU teammate Ingrid Lindblad. Lindblad also made bogey on the 18th.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!