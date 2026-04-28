San Diego State Aztecs prepare for free football spring game and announce new basketball roster additions

College football season is still months away, but fans looking for a fix can check out the San Diego State University Aztecs spring game, which will take place Saturday afternoon on the team's campus practice fields.

"Yeah. We're going to put the ball down and we're going to play football," Sean Lewis said.

For head coach Sean Lewis and his staff, the spring game is the culmination of more than a month of off-season workouts for the team. It serves as a last chance to get together as a group before summer training camp and the upcoming season, but it is also an opportunity to attract new fans.

"Beer gardens, we've got cartoonists, we've got balloon artists that are coming, we're going to have a kids clinic that our players are going to help run when all is said and done," Lewis said. "We're going to do a kids' run at 2 o'clock, so they're going to be able to take the field and kick things off with us. As a parent, I'm always looking for something fun to do with the family here in San Diego, so look no further. Come to the Mesa and let's have a great day on Saturday together."

The spring game is a free event for fans. The Aztecs will open the gates on Saturday at 1 pm.

SDSU BASKETBALL ADDS EURO PRO

The Aztecs basketball season is even further in the future, but Brian Dutcher is hard at work rebuilding his roster at the JAM Center, this week adding a 23-year-old professional player from Croatia.

Luka Skoric is an athletic 6-foot-9 guard and forward from Zagreb who comes to San Diego State from club team KK Cibona, where he averaged six points and three rebounds off the bench against mostly older European pros.

Skoric marks SDSU's first foray into the professional ranks to add talent, an avenue made possible in recent years by NIL money and changing NCAA rules. The Aztecs lost more than half their team to the transfer portal in recent weeks, forcing Dutcher into a major roster overhaul.

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