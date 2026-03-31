San Diego Sockers clinch top seed in MASL playoffs following a dramatic overtime win over Kansas City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sockers have their sights set on a record 17th indoor soccer championship after a dramatic win on Sunday lifted the team to a regular-season title and the top seed in the upcoming MASL playoffs.

The Sockers trailed 4-3 in the fourth quarter of their season finale against Kansas City. A goal by Nick Perera was the only tally in the final period, forcing a golden goal overtime. The Sockers ended the game just over one minute into the extra period on a goal by captain Cesar Cerda.

"It was unreal. It was like the best game possible you could come up with," head coach Phil Salvagio told ABC 10News on Monday morning.

The victory secures a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs for San Diego.

"It's very important to play at Frontwave Arena, at home. It's our house. So to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs is magical. Our fans are loyal. We've been having great crowds -- 3,500 per game -- it's been fantastic," Salvagio said.

Salvagio has led the team to six of their 16 previous titles, but the Sockers have not won a championship since 2022. The team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Chihuahua in last season's finals.

"The hardest journey is to get to the finals, but to lose a final, it's even worse," Salvagio said.

Now, the team is getting another chance.

"You've got to win it. Let me tell you, it doesn't get old. One championship, 7 (championships)...it doesn't get old," Salvagio said.

The Sockers will have a chance to advance to the finals again when they host either Kansas City or St. Louis at Frontwave Arena on April 19.

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