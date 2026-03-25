San Diego Padres finalize preparations for Opening Day as Craig Stammen readies for managerial debut

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres made their final preparations at Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Opening Day against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., marking Craig Stammen's first game as a big league manager. The former relief pitcher has gone over every detail during spring training, including the best place to stand in the dugout.

"I physically don't have to be ready, but mentally I've got to be ready. It's a different way to think about Opening Day, but exciting, nonetheless, to get the baseball season started. Our players get to show off their talent to everyone else," Stammen said.

Stammen's work during spring training received high marks from players, including veteran newcomer Nick Castellanos.

"He really cares about his guys. Honestly, you would never really notice this was his first time as a manager. I think he handled it very well," Castellanos said.

Stammen noted that he knows how hard the game is and does not pretend to have all the answers.

"This is a player's game. It's about the players, not about the manager. I'm not going to be the best manager in the world on day one. I don't think I ever saw myself being in this chair at this time, so it's exciting and humbling," Stammen said.

Despite his preparation, the fiercely competitive manager acknowledged having a few butterflies before the first pitch of the season.

"My nerves are just hoping that we do well, and wishing the best for our players to do their job. I don't have too much of a say in it." Stammen admitted.

In the clubhouse, Fernando Tatis Jr. summed up the team's feelings before heading onto the field for their final workout.

"Just happiness, all the way around," Tatis said.

Relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a big leaguer.

"This is very special. I give all glory to God. I wouldn't be where I'm at today without Him. I wouldn't be able to do what I do today, just to be blessed in this locker room around good people, good family, and to be close to home as well," Estrada said.

Former San Diego State star Ty France was also thankful after officially receiving word that he made the Opening Day roster.

"This is a good group in here. It's fun, a lot of energy. The stuff that (Tatis) can do, that Jackson (Merrill) can do, that Manny (Machado) does...I'm excited. I've watched from afar the last few years of how fun this group is, so I'm excited to be back here," France said.

First baseman Gavin Sheets is returning for his second Opening Day with the Padres. He homered in last year's season-opening win against the Atlanta Braves.

"I wouldn't mind another one of those on Opening Day. Obviously, last year was a great way to start the season. Just the energy of Petco, getting to experience that for the first time on the home side, so to say we're excited is an understatement," Sheets said.

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