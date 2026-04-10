San Diego Padres final bid process underway as sale price could shatter MLB record at over $3 billion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres are in the final bid process to determine the team's next owner, with the sale price potentially shattering the record for a Major League Baseball franchise.

Sources say the sale price could top $3 billion or even $3.5 billion. The team is currently controlled by John Seidler, the older brother of the late Peter Seidler. Peter Seidler was part of the group that bought the Padres for $800 million in 2012.

Four possible buyers are looking to add the Padres to their sports empires. Two come from the NBA: Joe Lacob, who owns the Golden State Warriors, and Tom Gores, who owns the Detroit Pistons. The other two come from the world of soccer: Dan Friedkin owns Everton in the English Premier League and Italy's AS Roma, while Jose Feliciano owns Chelsea FC in West London.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner hasn't said much since the possibility of a sale was first announced late last year. However, Greupner revealed major details about the final bid process on the Ben & Woods radio show on 97.3 The Fan, co-hosted by ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins.

"We have four groups left. All four groups would be outstanding stewards of the franchise," Greupner said on Thursday morning. "I think they all would bring a level of resources and passion to their ownership that will continue to support — even more so — our pursuit of winning a World Series championship, which is what I think fans want to know."

The sale could be finalized in the next few weeks.

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