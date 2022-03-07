Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

San Diego fires Sam Scholl after 4 seasons as hoops coach

Gonzaga San Diego Basketball
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Toreros head coach Sam Scholl reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Gonzaga San Diego Basketball
Posted at 8:22 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 23:22:13-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — University of San Diego basketball coach Sam Scholl has been fired after the Toreros went 15-16 in his fourth season.

A former walk-on guard at USD, Scholl was 50-67 overall. Scholl was elevated to interim coach late in the 2017-18 season after Lamont Smith was placed on administrative leave following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

No charges were brought against Smith, who resigned. Scholl was hired on a permanent basis and went 21-15 in his first full season, including a berth in the NIT.

USD dropped off to 9-23 and 3-13 the next two seasons.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!